Old Jalen Ramsey quote goes viral after Josh Allen, Bills roast him

The Buffalo Bills showed the world on Thursday night why they are the favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, and no one came out of the game looking worse than Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was absolutely cooked during the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to Pro Football Focus, Josh Allen had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeting the All-Pro cornerback. Ramsey was thrown at seven times and allowed six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 9, 2022

The second score Ramsey allowed came when Stefon Diggs burned him in the second half. It appeared there may have been a blown coverage, but Diggs still let Ramsey hear about it.

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs for a 53-yard TD on Jalen Ramsey. Then Diggs made sure to let him know about it 🗣️ 🎥 @NFL | @Bills pic.twitter.com/6vRyoia1JQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 9, 2022

Not that anyone would feel badly for Ramsey, but the five-time Pro Bowler had it coming. After the game, an old quote went viral in which Ramsey called Allen “trash.”

Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen “trash” aged so poorly. pic.twitter.com/1nR5Nab7cw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

We are guessing Ramsey’s opinion of Allen has changed quite a bit over the past five years. Between his perfectly placed passes and the ferocious stiff-arm he mixed in (video here), Allen showed once again why he is arguably the most talented quarterback in the NFL.