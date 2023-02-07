Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job.

Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the Broncos job in spite of Russell Wilson rather than because of the quarterback.

Sat with Terry Bradshaw for a bit. Interesting comments on Sean Payton, his co-worker for the past year at FOX. Said Payton didn't want to go to Arizona bc of the QB. Also said he didn't want to go to Denver bc of the QB! Ultimately he took that job in spite of Russ.🤔 — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) February 7, 2023

It’s not too surprising that Payton had some concerns about the Broncos job, and specifically Wilson.

A 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Wilson had by far his worst season as a quarterback. He passed for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, while Denver’s offense sputtered and was the worst in the league.

Payton probably feels he can help Wilson do better next season. The issue is that Wilson is signed to big money through 2028, though Denver can cut him after 2025 and take a $31 million cap hit.

In the past, Wilson would have been viewed as an asset. But based on his contract and terrible 2022 season, he was viewed as a potential hindrance by some, including Payton apparently.

Denver — and Wilson — were so bad this season that it should be easy for Payton to improve the team in 2023. If worse comes to worse, Denver can move on from Wilson after 2025.

