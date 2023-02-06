Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson.

Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.

Full answer from Sean Payton to @DMacRadio on Russell Wilson having his own coaches/staff around: “That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.” pic.twitter.com/NXYiRi36L9 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 6, 2023

“That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here,” Payton said of allowing players to bring their own associates into the building. “I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

For many, this will be a welcome change from Payton. Much was made of Wilson’s special privileges last season, and though some teammates defended certain aspects of it, it is easy to see how it could generate friction. That is especially true when neither Wilson or the Broncos had a good season.

Wilson has sought more control over the offense in recent years, which might not fly with Payton. The former Saints coach is a strong figure with a resume of success he can point to, which may empower him to get the best out of Wilson and limit the power the quarterback has when it might not be working for him.