Sean Payton addresses whether he wants to coach again

September 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sean Payton looks ahead

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton talked recently about his level of interest in coaching again.

Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints after last season, which was his 15th with the franchise. There were rumors that Payton was going to team up with Tom Brady in Miami, but that did not come through.

Now Payton is working in broadcasting, but he says he still has his eye on coaching depending on the situation.

Payton joined the “New Orleans Football Podcast” for an interview published on Wednesday. The 58-year-old answered whether he still wants to coach.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now, and more maybe than I thought,” Payton said. “If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. … That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years. In the meantime, you get immersed with what you’re currently doing. Like, you want to be good at it, not just doing it.”

Payton admitted over the weekend that he had some “FOMO” when watching the Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 2.

As a coach who went 152-89 over 15 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl, Payton can afford to be picky about his future. Some believe he might be waiting out the Cowboys job.

