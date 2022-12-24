Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Fangio has long been considered one of the best defensive coaches in football. He was fired after going 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos, but the 64-year-old was a respected defensive coordinator for many years before that. Fangio has been working as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Schefter notes that Fangio will have job offers from other teams and coaches, but Payton’s ideal scenario is to run a team’s offense while Fangio runs the defense.

Payton, 58, remains under contract with the New Orleans Saints. His former team would be entitled to compensation if Payton wants to take a head coaching job elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Payton admitted that he would like to return to coaching “sooner rather than later.” He likely wants to coach a team that already has a quarterback in place and is not completely rebuilding. There are at least two spots that reportedly interest him.