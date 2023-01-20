Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams.

Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The 59-year-old coach is said to be seeking somewhere in the range of $20-25 million annually, and both teams seem very willing to give it to him the money and surrender the necessary draft picks.

“The asking price is enormous. It’s at least one first-round pick. I can confirm that he wants at least $20 million per year … Somebody’s gonna pay it to him,” Schultz said. “David Tepper, the Panthers’ owner, would go all-in and basically do anything Sean Payton wanted to get him. That’s how badly the Panthers want him. The question is can they pry him away from Denver? I think those are the top two.”

Payton has also been linked to the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. Schultz said he does not view Houston as a realistic option, and he wonders if Payton will be worried that Kyler Murray tore his ACL so late in the 2022 season. There are concerns that Murray could miss some of next season depending on how his rehab goes.

You can hear more below:

"Sean Payton wants at least $20M a year.. I think the top two teams right now are Denver and Carolina" ~ @Schultz_Report#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/egTHUmCjTw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2023

We know one quarterback has been recruiting Payton hard, so that could also influence his decision.

Payton has said his relationship with ownership and the front office will be the most important factor in making a decision. Both the Broncos and Panthers are clearly willing to accommodate him with just about anything he wants.