Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB

The Denver Broncos have made it no secret that they badly want Sean Payton, and Russell Wilson is trying to do his part to help the team land its top head coach target.

Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” Thursday that he had dinner with Payton recently and discussed the Broncos job. One of the things Cowherd gathered is that Wilson badly wants Payton to coach him and believes the former Super Bowl champion can fix the issues the quarterback had in 2022.

“Most people understand the problem with Russell right now. He’s too isolated. He’s got this chiropractor and this throwing coach and his own office,” Cowherd said. “Though it doesn’t bother me, there is a sense that Russell is a little isolated from a lot of the young players and young receivers on the team.

“They believe in Denver that Sean can fix it. Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally by the way — through channels. He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing.”

The Broncos were a total disaster under Nathaniel Hackett. They had one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and Wilson looked like his best football was ages behind him. Some believe that will scare Payton away from the Denver job, but Cowherd insists the 59-year-old has legitimate interest.

Denver has a new ownership group that is willing to spend big. That is important considering how much money Payton reportedly wants.

It makes sense that Wilson would want Payton as his coach. Payton is one of the best offensive minds in the sport. If anyone can quickly fix the issues the Broncos had this season, it is him.

H/T Zac Stevens