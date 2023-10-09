Sean Payton shares his 1 big frustration from loss to Jets

Sean Payton got embarrassed on Sunday, which isn’t a good thing for someone who just allowed 70 points a few weeks ago.

Payton’s Denver Broncos blew a halftime lead and lost 31-21 to the New York Jets. After running the ball plenty in the first half, Denver mostly focused on passing the ball in the second half. That’s something Payton wishes he could do over.

“The part I’m frustrated with myself is we became one-dimensional, and I know better,” Payton said of his play-calling after the game, via Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla.

While the Broncos ran the ball plenty for the first three quarters, they mostly looked to pass in the fourth quarter and only had three designed runs.

Denver attempted 31 passes in the game. Quarterback Russell Wilson had 169 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. The team had 22 rushes for 139 yards, though several of those plays were scrambles by Wilson, who ran 7 times for 49 yards.

Payton had said before the season that former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had done possibly the worst coaching job ever last season. The irony is, through five games this season, Denver is 1-4 and looks no better under Payton than they did under Hackett.