Sean Payton has funny warning for Cam Jordan over being late to practice

Cam Jordan had one of those mornings on Wednesday where every traffic light seems to be working against you. When the New Orleans Saints star hinted that he didn’t mind, head coach Sean Payton was there to remind him that he should.

Jordan shared a photo on Twitter of him sitting in his car at a red light. He joked that the traffic lights must have known he had practice and said “don’t rush take your time.” Payton saw the tweet and had a great response.

Those lights not payin your fine! — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) August 12, 2020

Jordan, to his credit, took the scolding in stride.

If the shot he recently took at a division rival is any indication, Jordan is ready to get to work. The star pass rusher is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 15.5 sacks, but Payton doesn’t want him getting too comfortable in his 10th NFL year.