Cameron Jordan takes a shot at Buccaneers’ NFC South chances

Cameron Jordan might not be quite as impressed as most people with what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this offseason.

By adding the likes of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers have been mentioned by many as a Super Bowl contender, to say nothing of their NFC South chances. The New Orleans Saints will have something to say about that, though, and Jordan fired the first shot on Monday.

“But I do know we have to step up our game, we’ve got to elevate,” Jordan told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “They’ve got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we’ve got a head-to-head two times a year. We’ve got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in (Chris) Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that’s fighting for second place.”

There’s definitely something tongue-in-cheek about Jordan’s remarks. He knows the Buccaneers are a threat, but he’s also entirely confident that the Saints can hold them off in order to win what would be their fourth consecutive division title.

Jordan may want to take heed of what Bruce Arians has been saying lately. Under Brady, the Bucs will be no joke.