Sean Payton ‘enamored’ with 1 NFL Draft QB?

The Denver Broncos are widely expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, be it through the NFL Draft or the open market. One new claim suggests that coach Sean Payton might already have his preferred quarterback in mind.

Minnesota Vikings announcer and KFAN host Paul Allen said Tuesday that he was informed by a “pretty reliable individual” that Payton is “enamored” with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Allen suggested that Payton might see some similarities between McCarthy and Drew Brees.

Here was @PAOnTheMic yesterday talking about Sean Payton’s interest in #Michigan QB JJ McCarthy. “A pretty reliable individual over the weekend informed me that Payton is quite enamored with JJ McCarthy”#Broncos pic.twitter.com/ynxMysVCTk — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) February 21, 2024

“There’s just a little bit of steam that’s beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves JJ McCarthy. He’s a quarterback from a pro-style offense with a strong arm. I’m not going to say he reminds him of Drew Brees. McCarthy moves more than Drew and he’s taller, and he’s not as accurate.

“A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with JJ McCarthy.”

The Broncos hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Considering the growing buzz around McCarthy in recent weeks, they might have to move up in order to have a realistic chance of landing him if they really want him.

Russell Wilson is still on Denver’s roster, but nobody expects him back next year. Payton’s next move will be an interesting one, and it may be decisive in determining whether his Broncos tenure is successful or not.