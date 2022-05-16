 Skip to main content
Sean Payton reportedly lands TV job

May 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton has been exploring jobs in the media since he stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and it sounds like he now has a deal in place for one.

Payton has accepted a job with FOX for the 2022 season, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He will work as a studio analyst and likely fill as part of the “FOX NFL Sunday” crew when Jimmy Johnson is out.

Payton was also pursued by Amazon.

The assumption is that Payton probably signed a one-year pact with FOX. Many people believe the 58-year-old is merely taking a year off from coaching and will want to return next season. A recent report claimed a Saints rival is planning to make a run at Payton next year.

