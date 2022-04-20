 Skip to main content
#pounditTuesday, April 19, 2022

Sean Payton reveals his plans for 2022

April 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton will not be coaching in 2022, but now we know what he will be doing instead.

The former New Orleans Saints coach took part in a celebrity golf tournament Tuesday, and spoke to media a bit about his future plans. Payton revealed that he intends to work in the media during the 2022 season, probably as part of a studio show.

Payton makes it sound like he already has a job lined up, and something will be announced imminently. FOX and CBS have the most prominent studio shows, though ESPN and even NFL Network could also be options.

Payton joining the media is no surprise, and has been widely rumored for months. Initially, he was tipped as a potential game analyst, but he makes it sound like that will not be in his future for this year.

