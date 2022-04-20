Sean Payton reveals his plans for 2022

Sean Payton will not be coaching in 2022, but now we know what he will be doing instead.

The former New Orleans Saints coach took part in a celebrity golf tournament Tuesday, and spoke to media a bit about his future plans. Payton revealed that he intends to work in the media during the 2022 season, probably as part of a studio show.

Former saints coach Sean Payton said he's joining the media this year. When asked if a job was materializing he said, "I think so, I just don't want to be the one that puts my foot in my mouth before the company does. But it is. Soon. Probably a studio job." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) April 19, 2022

Payton makes it sound like he already has a job lined up, and something will be announced imminently. FOX and CBS have the most prominent studio shows, though ESPN and even NFL Network could also be options.

Payton joining the media is no surprise, and has been widely rumored for months. Initially, he was tipped as a potential game analyst, but he makes it sound like that will not be in his future for this year.