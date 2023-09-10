Sean Payton attempted wild move on very first Broncos play

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton tried to make a major statement on his very first regular season play as head coach.

On the opening kickoff of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos surprised everyone by attempting an onside kick. The play almost worked, as the Broncos did recover it. However, Tremon Smith touched the ball just before it had gone ten yards, which nullified the attempt.

The play had shades of Payton’s famous decision to surprise the Indianapolis Colts with an onside kick at the start of the second half of Super Bowl XLIV, which helped spur the New Orleans Saints to a comeback win. That thought probably crossed Payton’s mind when planning this, even if it did not work out for him.

Payton has been trying to put his stamp on the Broncos after the team’s disastrous 2022 season. Even if this one did not work, one has to admire the boldness.