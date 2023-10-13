Sean Payton’s play sheet got exposed during Broncos’ loss

Sean Payton may have to throw out his playbook following Thursday night’s game against Kansas City Chiefs, and not just because the Denver Broncos looked so terrible.

Payton’s play sheet was exposed during Denver’s 19-8 loss to the Chiefs. The sheet was shown during the Amazon broadcast, and many of the plays could be read very clearly.

The sheet showed most of the plays for situations like the two-minute drill and red zone. While some would be difficult to decipher based only on the name of the play, others featured obvious clues like the word “screen.”

Is that really a bad thing? Denver’s offense was abysmal on Thursday night. Russell Wilson finished with just 95 passing yards to go along with a touchdown a two interceptions. The Broncos had just 210 yards of total offense.

Whatever Payton called, it wasn’t working. The Broncos are reportedly expected to make some significant roster moves in the coming days. Perhaps coming up with a new play sheet is a another change they should make.