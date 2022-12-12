Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?

Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com spoke with people close to Payton who believe the 58-year-old will return to coaching in the NFL next season. One person familiar with Payton’s thinking views the New Orleans Saints as No. 1 on the list and said Payton could return to the team “if things go sideways.”

The Saints are 4-9 this season and have struggled to find consistency. That was expected given that they have a new head coach in Dennis Allen, though Allen did serve as the team’s defensive coordinator for seven years under Payton. There is only so much you can expect from a first-year head coach who has had to rotate Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton with a side of Taysom Hill as his quarterback.

There is no bad blood between Payton and the Saints. Duncan notes that general manager Mickey Loomis remains Payton’s “best friend in the business,” and the roster is one that Payton helped build. Aside from the obvious need at the quarterback position, there has to be a lot Payton likes about the Saints. Moving on from Allen after one season would be awkward for the Saints’ front office, but they would probably find a way to navigate that if Payton wanted to return.

The Saints hold Payton’s rights through 2024. If Payton wants to coach elsewhere, his new team would have to work out a deal with New Orleans. That would probably be a small obstacle, but it is one Payton would not have to deal with if he simply returned to the Saints after a one-year hiatus.

There are two potential jobs that Payton supposedly has his eye on, but neither are guaranteed to become available. If Payton is up for trying to find the next Drew Brees in New Orleans, the opportunity may be there.