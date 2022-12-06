Sean Payton drops big hint about his coaching future

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL at some point, and it sounds like he would be open to doing that as soon as 2023.

Payton was a guest on the latest episode of Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, which was released Monday. The former New Orleans Saints coach was asked when he might coach again, and he said he expects it to be “sooner than later.” He also offered a fairly firm timeline.

“I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret,” Payton said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy. … So we’ll kind of see what happens. But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully next year.”

Payton said he has enjoyed working as an analyst, but it is clear he is ready to listen to offers. Of course, the Saints still hold his rights. They would have to agree in order for him to be able to coach elsewhere, and they may want some sort of draft pick compensation.

A recent report claimed Payton is eyeing two jobs in particular, though neither is open at the moment. The 58-year-old likely wants to coach a team that is not totally rebuilding and already has a quarterback in place.