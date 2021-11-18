Sean Payton says Saints were ‘close’ to signing star wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they, along with the Green Bay Packers, were said to be one of two finalists. However, we learned on Thursday that another top NFC team was squarely in the mix.

Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick Show” Thursday if he felt the New Orleans Saints were close to signing Beckham. The coach said he had productive conversations with OBJ and feels the Pro Bowler gave the Saints serious consideration.

.@SeanPayton told us the #Saints were "close" on signing OBJ, but felt that if the #Rams had an opportunity he knew that's where he'd go pic.twitter.com/XdvzrINnAV — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 18, 2021

“We had good conversations. He’s from here. Only he could answer that, but I felt really positive. … I would say close,” Patrick said. “All along if L.A. had an opportunity, I knew that was where he was gonna go. I don’t think L.A. was an option until really, maybe, the middle of the process. I would say fairly close, but I think only he would be able to answer that.”

Payton was then asked if he thinks the Saints would have had a better shot at landing Beckham if Brees were still their quarterback. He said he thinks Beckham was set on L.A. regardless once the Rams entered the fold.

Beckham supposedly preferred to sign with a team other than the Rams, but L.A. made the best offer. Payton, obviously, believes the Rams were at the top of OBJ’s list.