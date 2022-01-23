Sean Payton being targeted as replacement for top NFL analyst?

Sean Payton is said to be contemplating his future with the New Orleans Saints, and he may decide to take a year off from coaching in 2022. Executives from at least one television network are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, FOX is targeting Payton as a potential replacement for Troy Aikman. While Aikman could remain with FOX and continue working alongside Joe Buck, McCarthy previously reported that the Hall of Famer is being pursued by Amazon.

Amazon will begin exclusively streaming “Thursday Night Football” next season. The company is looking to make a huge splash in its broadcast booth, and Aikman is one of many big names that have been thrown around.

McCarthy notes that FOX was the only network to offer Payton a job when the coach was suspended a full season for “Bountygate” in 2012.

Payton, 58, has supposedly not committed to the Saints yet for next season, though he is signed through 2024. It is possible he could take some time off of coaching and then return. Jon Gruden, Bruce Arians and other coaches have done that in the past.

Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports