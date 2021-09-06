 Skip to main content
Sean Payton shares interesting update about Taysom Hill’s role

September 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Taysom Hill

Sean Payton on Monday shared an interesting update regarding Taysom Hill’s role with the Saints.

New Orleans kept four quarterbacks on their roster entering Week 1: Jameis Winston, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian and Hill. That’s more than the typical three quarterbacks teams carry.

So why is New Orleans doing that? Winston is set to be the starter after beating out Hill for the job. But rather than slip into the backup quarterback role like you would expect for someone who lost the starter competition, Hill will not be the gameday backup QB. Instead, Hill has other duties to focus on with his offensive and special teams roles.

Although this is an interesting update, it’s the same situation for Hill as last year.

The versatile 31-year-old sees time with specialty running and receiving packages, as well as some passing plays. he also has a special teams role, though that was more limited last year compared to 2019.

New Orleans is entering a major transition as this will be the first time since 2006 that Drew Brees is not their quarterback.

