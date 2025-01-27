Senior Bowl director has harsh quote about 2025 QB class

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy had a pretty brutal quote for any teams looking to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nagy was fairly negative about the 2025 quarterback class in a Monday press conference. He said the 2025 class pales in comparison to the 2024 group, though he asserted that it is more of a statement on how good the 2024 class was than anything else.

“It’s certainly not last year. I don’t know if anyone in this class would be in the top six of the guys last year,” Nagy said. “I don’t know if any of these guys are Bo Nix or (Michael) Penix or JJ McCarthy. That was a unique class. I think we’re going to look back in 15 years at the class of 2024 as one of the best classes ever.”

.@seniorbowl director Jim Nagy on the 2025 QB class in general. pic.twitter.com/v6M1sJPjrC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 27, 2025

It should be noted that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 class, are not taking part in the Senior Bowl, though Nagy did seem to be broadly discussing the class. There is no disputing the reality that the class drops off after that, with the likes of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart among the next tier of signal-callers.

Neither Sanders or Ward is really seen as a sure thing, which is why one recent comment from the Tennessee Titans drew such attention. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams, however, both are likely to go early. Expectations should perhaps be a bit lower for them than they were for the likes of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, however.