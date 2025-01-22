Titans President draws attention with ‘generational talent’ comment

Tennessee Titans president Chad Brinker drew attention on Wednesday for the comments he made about the draft.

Brinker spoke with the media Wednesday as the team introduced Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager. Brinker, who is the team’s President of Football Operations, was asked how he and Borgonzi align when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks.

The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, and they need a quarterback. That’s what made Brinker’s response so interesting.

“As far as that No. 1 pick, you can’t pass up on a generational talent. We won’t do that,” Brinker said, via The Tennesseean. “But we also have to look at all the options available to us there as well, because we want to build this team for the long term. I mentioned this before, if I can map this out perfectly, I’d love to have 30 picks over the next three years, and 12 of those picks come from the top 100. That would be ideal. That’s how you flip your roster, that’s how you get youth on your roster.”

Brinker talking about a “generational talent” has made people wonder whether the Titans have identified one of the players as fitting that profile. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the quarterbacks expected to be taken highly in the draft. Does Tennessee believe one of those two is a “generational talent”? Or does Brinker think there is a non-quarterback who is a “generational talent,” and that the team would be better off taking that player?

Based on his comments, it sure seems like Brinker’s main motivation is to stockpile draft picks, which could come through trades.

The Titans are coming off a 3-14 season and went 6-11 the year before. They have been a downward trend and are eager to turn things around.