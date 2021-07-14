 Skip to main content
Report: Several teams interested in Xavien Howard trade

July 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard appear to be on a collision course over contractual matters, and it sounds like it could lead to Howard’s departure.

According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, Howard continues to seek an improved deal only two years after signing a five-year, $75 million extension with the Dolphins. Miami is unlikely to give it to him, and contenders are monitoring the situation and weighing up trying to trade for Howard.

There definitely appears to be a growing sense that Howard could be traded. Part of this appears to be related to the fact that Miami signed another cornerback in Byron Jones a year ago, and Howard outperformed Jones despite being paid less.

Howard notched a league-best 10 interceptions in 2020. The 28-year-old would be an upgrade for most teams, but between the asking price from Miami and the contract that would come with making a deal, he won’t come cheap.

