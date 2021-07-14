Report: Several teams interested in Xavien Howard trade

The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard appear to be on a collision course over contractual matters, and it sounds like it could lead to Howard’s departure.

According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, Howard continues to seek an improved deal only two years after signing a five-year, $75 million extension with the Dolphins. Miami is unlikely to give it to him, and contenders are monitoring the situation and weighing up trying to trade for Howard.

2) Howard, who signed a five-year, $75.25-million extension two years ago, wants a new, improved deal in the wake of his stellar 2020 season. He's not likely to get it from Miami. It would likely take at least a first-round pick (plus the willingness to pay up) to land him… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 14, 2021

3) There are several teams, all in win-now mode, pondering such a move. If no one steps up to meet Miami's price, Howard (who skipped the offseason program) could try to force the issue by holding out of training camp. He could be fined $50,000 a day in that scenario. Stay tuned. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 14, 2021

There definitely appears to be a growing sense that Howard could be traded. Part of this appears to be related to the fact that Miami signed another cornerback in Byron Jones a year ago, and Howard outperformed Jones despite being paid less.

Howard notched a league-best 10 interceptions in 2020. The 28-year-old would be an upgrade for most teams, but between the asking price from Miami and the contract that would come with making a deal, he won’t come cheap.