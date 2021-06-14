Shailene Woodley hints at why relationship with Aaron Rodgers moved so quickly

Aaron Rodgers stunned the sports and gossip communities earlier this year when he casually revealed he was engaged during his MVP Award acceptance speech. Most people did not know the Green Bay Packers star had been dating someone after he split with Danica Patrick, so it seemed like his latest relationship was moving at warp speed. Now we have a better understanding of why.

Shailene Woodley discussed her relationship with Rodgers during a wide-ranging interview with Shape recently. She said the two began dating at around the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Because they were unable to travel back in forth, they decided to move in together.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley explained. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

Woodley added that she was alone with her dog for the first three months of the pandemic, so she may not have been dating Rodgers at that point. It’s unclear when exactly the two got engaged, but it sounds like it was after less than a year of dating.

The pandemic created some unusual circumstances for the Rodgers-Woodley relationship. Rodgers explained two months ago how it actually helped the two keep things under wraps for a while.

