Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star.

Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall of Famer said there is an argument to be made that Rodgers is one of the five best players in NFL history, but he also called the quarterback a “horrible person.” Sharpe summarized his feelings toward Rodgers by using a vulgar word.

Shannon Sharpe calls Aaron Rodgers a “prick” and a “horrible person” because he didn’t get the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/IkdHpzk8oL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 1, 2022

Rodgers was heavily criticized last year for saying he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether or not he had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. He was really referring to an alternative treatment method. While he never lied and said he got the COVID vaccine, Rodgers admitted during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he deliberately misled the media.

Sharpe felt Rodgers rehashed the topic because he wanted to flex his muscles toward the NFL.

The flip side of the argument is that Rodgers probably never would have felt the need to mislead the media if not for the way players who chose not to get vaccinated were treated. He obviously did not want to deal with the backlash.

Rodgers is certainly a strange character. We were reminded of that when he opened up about his recent experiences with a psychedelic drug. Sharpe’s job is to deliver hot takes, and Rodgers has made himself an easy target.

