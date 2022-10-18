Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted.

Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that would appear to be an offensive line issue. Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end who won two Super Bowls with the Broncos, thinks at least two of the sacks were Wilson’s fault. He ripped the quarterback on Twitter and said Wilson “isn’t the same qb” he was in Seattle.

Twice Russ should’ve redirected the line and got sacked because he didn’t. I don’t care what anyone says. Russ isn’t the same qb. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2022

Many of Sharpe’s followers defended Wilson and pointed out how predictable the play-calling has been. Sharpe said that proves the Broncos do not fully trust Wilson.

That’s indictment on your Qb https://t.co/PEmkjx3ASc — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2022

Wilson has been battling an injury, but even he said on Monday night that it is not an excuse. He has looked terrible all season, even when he was fresh and healthy. He went just 15/28 for 188 yards and a touchdown against L.A.

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman pointed out several other issues the Broncos have had aside from poor quarterback play. Wilson certainly shares some of the blame, but Denver’s scheme and coaching have been abysmal. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has looked in over his head, and the 2-4 record reflects that.