Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old Wilson has had a pretty horrific start to his Broncos tenure. The team is now 2-3 on the season as Wilson has completed a career-low 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Wilson also had a really awful miss during overtime against the Colts that cost Denver the game.

Since the Broncos played on a Thursday night and do not play again until two Mondays from now, Wilson has a few extra days to recover. We will see if the procedure helps Wilson better silence his critics as there are certainly a lot of them right now.