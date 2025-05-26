Shannon Sharpe makes decision on his summer tour amid lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is losing out on another opportunity amid the ongoing lawsuit against him.

Sharpe revealed last Friday that his planned summer podcast tour with Chad Johnson has been postponed. In a livestream video, Sharpe said the tour, which was meant to include live episodes of his “Nightcap” podcast with Johnson, would be pushed back to 2026.

“We’ve decided to postpone the ‘Nightcap’ tour,” Sharpe said. “We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now, was to postpone the tour.”

Sharpe did not offer a reason for the decision, but it is safe to say the decision has something to do with his legal issues. His accuser, Gabriella Zuniga, has alleged that Sharpe was abusive toward her, while Sharpe has claimed their relationship was consensual.

The allegations are serious enough that Sharpe has stepped away from his ESPN duties for the time being. He has continued to release new episodes of both “Nightcap” and his other podcast, “Club Shay Shay.”

Sharpe and Johnson had announced the tour in March before the allegations against Sharpe went public. They had planned to do eight shows from June through August, including stops in New York and Los Angeles.