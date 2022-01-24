Shannon Sharpe nailed his Rams-Bucs prediction perfectly

Shannon Sharpe absolutely nailed his prediction for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams playoff game on Sunday.

Sharpe is a co-host on FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless. We don’t watch the show, but apparently some people do, and they remembered that Sharpe predicted a 30-27 Rams win. Not only did he get the score right, but he also said the game would end on a Rams field goal.

Here is a video clip of his pick:

YOU CALLED IT PERFECTLY pic.twitter.com/o6gMFQw2qZ — The Sports Realm (@TheSp0rtsRealm) January 23, 2022

After some fans sent Sharpe video of the pick, he gloated about nailing it on Friday:

Who called it on Friday? Run me my MOFO dew.. SKIIIIIIPPPPPPP https://t.co/IIk74hpbl7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 23, 2022

When you nail your prediction perfectly like that, you deserve to celebrate.