Bucs star Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns

Tragedy has struck the family of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett.

Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at Barrett’s home in south Tampa on Sunday morning, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Police said officers responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. that a child had fallen in the pool. The child was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead after first responders and medical personnel took life-saving measures.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said in a statement that the child’s death is believed to be purely accidental.

Barrett, 30, is entering his fifth season with the Bucs. He finished with 31 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble in 2022 before his season was cut short in Week 8 because of a torn Achilles. He signed with the Bucs in 2019 after beginning his career with the Denver Broncos. Barrett had 37.5 sacks over his first three seasons in Tampa.

Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children together.