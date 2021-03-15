Shaq Barrett re-signs with Buccaneers

Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers promised to keep their championship core together after they won the Super Bowl last month, and they continue to deliver on that promise.

Shaq Barrett is the latest star player to re-sign with the Bucs. The pass-rusher confirmed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday that he and the team have agreed to a new contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided some details of the agreement, which includes $36 million guaranteed.

More details on Shaq Barrett’s deal: The base value is $17M per year, source said, with escalators that can get him to $18M per year based on 15 sacks and making the playoffs. https://t.co/pk1mK3ieYN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Barrett, 28, had eight sacks last season and has 27.5 over the past two years, which is the second-highest total in the NFL. The linebacker is a key piece of a Tampa Bay defense that ranked sixth in the league in total defense.

Tom Brady and the Bucs recently agreed to a contract extension that created more salary cap space for the team. The goal was to free up money to bring back important pieces, and that is exactly what Tampa Bay has done.