Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension

Tom Brady has agreed to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it appears to signal that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is planning to play at least two more seasons.

The original two-year, $50 million contract Brady signed with the Bucs last offseason was set to expire a year from now, but the two sides have officially agreed to an extension. According to multiple reports, Brady has signed a four-year extension with Tampa Bay that voids to a one-year extension. The deal frees up $19 million in salary cap space for 2021 and essentially locks Brady in with the Bucs through 2022.

The Tom-Brady extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year, per sources. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible. https://t.co/65qAGO5Px7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after the Super Bowl that the team plans to bring back all of its key players, and Brady’s restructured deal will help them do that. Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Chris Godwin and signed linebacker Lavonte David to an extension earlier this week. They’re still looking to re-sign pass-rusher Shaq Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski and some others.

There has been talk of at least one star Bucs player taking less money to keep the Super Bowl core together, so that could happen next.

Although his wife seemed to hint again recently that she wants him to retire, there is no reason to think Brady will walk away after next season. Given the way he played in 2020, you can understand why.

