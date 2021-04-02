Shaq Lawson called deadbeat dad by baby mama after DMs exposed

Shaq Lawson is having a rough week on social media.

The newly-acquired Houston Texans defensive lineman was exposed by porn actress Teanna Trump. Trump shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story that showed Lawson had sent her a direct message asking to see her. Lawson’s message said he was trying to make Trump his girlfriend.

Trump claimed she posted the screenshot accidentally and expressed how much she disliked Instagram’s platform.

That was just the start.

A woman on Instagram who goes by Jenna Marie, who is the mother of Lawson’s daughter, started ripping on him too. She called him embarrassing and said he is “weird” in person as well.

“And he doesn’t take care of his kid. … I moved across country for my daughter’s dad to be in her life and I still get blamed for him not being a dad. Some men are just sorry,” she wrote.

Lawson does not seem to have responded.

The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by the Bills in 2016. He played four seasons with them and then signed with Miami last year. The Dolphins traded him to Houston last month. Prior to the NFL, Lawson played at Clemson, where he had some brazen trash talk.

H/T TPS