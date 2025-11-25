Former 1st-round pick has signed with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are hoping a familiar face can help them solve some of their defensive issues down the stretch.

Veteran linebacker Shaq Lawson signed a practice-squad deal with the Bills on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Lawson was drafted by the Bills in the first round in 2016. The former Clemson star played for Buffalo for the first four seasons of his career and departed as a free agent after the 2019 season. Lawson returned to the Bills in 2022, so this will be his third different stint with the team.

In addition to the Bills, Lawson has played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Lawson signed with the Panthers midway through last season and appeared in just one game before being released again. His last full season was in 2023, when he had 13 total tackles and a sack in 16 games for Buffalo.

The 31-year-old Lawson was solid at stopping the run and setting the edge during his prime, and the Bills have been lacking in those areas. Buffalo has allowed 148.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

Lawson would likely be a rotational player if he were to be elevated to the 53-man roster, but the Bills are hoping he has something left in the tank.