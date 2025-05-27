Sheduer Sanders calls out ‘lie’ about him making $500,000 purchase

Shedeur Sanders made it clear on Monday night that his mind is solely focused on football rather than half-million-dollar purchases.

On Sunday, a post on X went viral, showing a $500,000 custom Rolls-Royce allegedly ordered by Sanders being delivered. You can watch the video below.

The post was labeled as “inspirational” but came off looking like a gaudy purchase from a rookie drafted on the third day of the NFL draft. As a fifth-round selection, Sanders will make just $4.6 million over four years, assuming he plays out his rookie contract. The listed price of the car is even more than Sanders’ signing bonus.

Sanders didn’t take the post lightly. he reposted the video and called it a flat-out lie.

“Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase !” Sanders wrote.

The person taking the video flashed his phone screen to show Sanders’ face, making it look like he was on a video call with the Cleveland Browns quarterback. But the moment was so brief that it’s tough to verify if it was actually Shedeur or just a photo of him as a ruse.

Sanders made quite a lot of money off his NIL deals throughout his college football career at Colorado. But the 23-year-old wants the world to know that his focus is on football rather than luxury purchases.

Sanders has reportedly been walking the talk thus far during offseason workouts. One report claims that Shedeur has been the Browns’ best player at camp.