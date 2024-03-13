Simone Biles reacts to her husband signing with new NFL team
Simone Biles reacted via social media on Tuesday after her husband Jonathan Owens agreed to a deal with a new team.
Owens, who spent last season with the Green Bay Packers, agreed to a 2-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears. Biles, a 7-time Olympic medalist, seemed excited about her husband joining the Bears.
“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES,” Biles wrote on X Tuesday.
Biles added a few other remarks indicating her happiness over Owens’ move to the Bears.
“I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,” she said.
Biles made clear that she loves Chicago, plus the city’s food.
“also I just love the city of Chicago,” she wrote.
Biles saluted the city’s hot dogs and pizza.
Though Biles is excited for the move to Chicago, both Owens and Biles shared tributes to Green Bay.
“Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity, And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB,” Owens wrote on X.
“just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” Biles wrote.
Owens had 125 tackles for the Houston Texans in 2022 and 84 tackles for the Packers last season. This is his first multi-season contract, which is a big deal for him and his family. Biles is very clearly celebrating the move to another NFC North team.