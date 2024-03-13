Simone Biles reacts to her husband signing with new NFL team

Simone Biles reacted via social media on Tuesday after her husband Jonathan Owens agreed to a deal with a new team.

Owens, who spent last season with the Green Bay Packers, agreed to a 2-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears. Biles, a 7-time Olympic medalist, seemed excited about her husband joining the Bears.

“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES,” Biles wrote on X Tuesday.

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Biles added a few other remarks indicating her happiness over Owens’ move to the Bears.

“I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,” she said.

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Biles made clear that she loves Chicago, plus the city’s food.

“also I just love the city of Chicago,” she wrote.

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Biles saluted the city’s hot dogs and pizza.

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Though Biles is excited for the move to Chicago, both Owens and Biles shared tributes to Green Bay.

“Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity, And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB,” Owens wrote on X.

Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽 And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB 🤞🏽 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) March 12, 2024

“just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” Biles wrote.

just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Owens had 125 tackles for the Houston Texans in 2022 and 84 tackles for the Packers last season. This is his first multi-season contract, which is a big deal for him and his family. Biles is very clearly celebrating the move to another NFC North team.