Snacks Harrison explains why he remains on Seahawks’ practice squad

Damon “Snacks” Harrison signed with Seattle’s practice squad three weeks ago but still has not made his Seahawks debut. Harrison was not activated for Week 8, which left many fans surprised; they thought the move was coming.

Pete Carroll talked up Snacks during the week, saying he had a good week.

Damon "Snacks" Harrison "had his best week yet," Pete Carroll says. Won't commit to him playing Sunday vs 49ers, but with #Seahawks waiving DT Anthony Rush this week and SF likely to run it a lot, signs are Harrison will get called up from practice squad to make his SEA debut Sun — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 30, 2020

Despite Harrison’s progress and Seattle’s roster move, Harrison said he was not ready to play yet. He explained that on Twitter Saturday to some fans who were asking.

“Working! All of these theories of why I’m not playing are funny as h-ll y’all reaching. Mone and Poona are playing really well what did y’all expect? You think I didn’t know the situation before I arrived? I’m here because I WANT to be not because I HAVE to be. #GoHawks,” Harrison wrote (censored by LBS).

He answered another question via Twitter and made clear that he is not game-ready yet.

“Yeah. That’ll be the last time I clear anything up lol. I don’t owe anybody a explanation for anything. I’m working every day and that’s all that matters. No, I’m not out of shape. I’m just not ready to play in a game YET. I’ve been doing this 9 years. I know my body. I’m good,” he said.

Seattle’s defense is performing well without him, which is probably why he feels comfortable working his way into game shape.

Harrison turns 32 later this month. He had 49 tackles in 15 games for Detroit last year.