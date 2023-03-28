Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios have broken up

Braxton Berrios is undergoing some big changes in his life.

The wide receiver has left the New York Jets for the Miami Dolphins. He also is no longer dating Sophia Culpo. There seemed to be hints that the two had broken up after a few years of dating, and Sophia confirmed matters.

Sophia posted a video on her social media last week of her and her sister Aurora.

“The single sisters. Come and get her!!!!!” Sophia said in her video.

Sophia had been living with Berrios in New Jersey while he was playing with the Jets. But Berrios signed with the division rival Dolphins during free agency.

Sophia says she is now living in California.

Last week, Berrios posted photos on Instagram of a trip to Maui he took with his mother. Some thought that Berrios took his mom on the trip as a substitute following a breakup with Sophia.

Berrios and Culpo had been together since at least March 2021.

Berrios was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and put together a few good seasons with the Jets in 2020 and 2021. He has scored 10 touchdowns in his career (five receiving, four rushing and one on a kickoff return).

Berrios, 27, was a first-team All-Pro in 2021.

Sophia’s sister, Olivia, is dating 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.