Stanley Cup sends funny Tom Brady tweet after Lightning win

The Stanley Cup, which definitely has a personality, can talk, and tweet, sent a funny tweet from its account on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday to win their second consecutive championship. The Stanley Cup was in the building for the game and presented to the winning team.

The funny tweet took a friendly dig at Tom Brady, who won the Super Bowl with Tampa’s NFL team, the Bucs.

That tweet is a reference to when Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy during the Bucs’ championship parade on water.

Nobody should try to recreate that toss using the Stanley Cup. They should stick to much more tame actions instead.