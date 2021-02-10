Tom Brady pulled risky move with Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady is known for his passing accuracy, but even he seemed a little nervous about a move he made with the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ championship boat parade on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers quarterback underhand tossed the trophy to Rob Gronkowski’s boat during the parade, but fear not, Brady managed to complete the pass — barely.

The view from the Gronk boat might be even better.

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Tropy to Gronk's boat 😳 (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/qtgVgc948p — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

Brady seemed instantly aware that this may not have been the best choice of action based on his reaction after the throw, but the important thing is the trophy ended up at its intended destination without being dropped or damaged. He and Gronk do have that kind of connection, after all.

Brady would not be the first person to get a championship trophy damaged. He managed to avoid that this time, but this probably shouldn’t become a habit, just to be safe.