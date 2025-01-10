Incredible stat about Sean Payton vs. bald coaches goes viral

An incredible statistic about Sean Payton’s record against bald head coaches has gone viral.

Payton has led his Denver Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth in just his second season as the team’s head coach. Denver is the 7-seed in the AFC and will face the 2-seed Buffalo Bills in the first round on Sunday.

Ahead of the Wild Card Round playoff game between the teams, the random Payton stat has received attention.

X user “@XanB21” posted that Payton has gone 30-12 (.714) against bald head coaches since 2017. He even posted the stats for proof:

Also if people think I didn't actually do the research with this, you thought wrong pic.twitter.com/h2sEfaOfA1 — Xan (@XanB21) January 9, 2025

That is pretty incredible.

The stat is relevant, of course, because Buffalo’s head coach is Sean McDermott, who is bald.

Does this mean the Bills should be on high alert on Sunday? Will Payton’s dominance against follicly challenged opposing coaches carry into this game? Just be prepared to cite this stat if the underdog Broncos pull off the upset win at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.