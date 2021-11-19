Report explains how Steelers will handle Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement

Tom Brady knew that as he got older and his career headed towards its end, Bill Belichick would not keep the aging quarterback on the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently plan to handle Ben Roethlisberger differently.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who is friendly with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and a very reliable reporter, talked about the matter during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

According to Glazer, the Steelers will allow Roethlisberger to end his career on his terms. Glazer added that when the time comes for Roethlisberger to step away, current backup Mason Rudolph will not be the replacement as the team’s starter.

“It’s kind of up to Ben, kind of like how it was with Drew Brees with the Saints, too. It’s like ‘we’re not going to push him out.’ As long as he wants to go, he is just going to keep going,” said Glazer. “I think they were a little surprised he came back. But, no. If Ben wants to go, Ben is going to go. But, I don’t see him going back after this year.”

Glazer believes the Steelers do not want to start over with a rookie quarterback. He suggests a veteran quarterback would be more enticing for the Steelers as a replacement for Roethlisberger when he does retire.

This report is interesting considering what happened over the offseason. There was heavy speculation that Roethlisberger might retire. There were reports about whether the Steelers would bring him back, especially given Big Ben’s contract situation. Ultimately, Roethlisberger agreed to a restructured deal with the team.

Roethlisberger, who turns 40 in March, might walk away after the season. But if he wants to play another season, it sounds like it will be with the Steelers.

