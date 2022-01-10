Steelers QB sends perfect tweet during Raiders-Chargers overtime

Sunday night’s Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game had tons of postseason implications, and the game could not have had a more unreal finish. Josh Dobbs certainly recognized that.

The winner of the game would make the playoffs in the AFC, while the loser’s season would end. If the game ended in an improbable tie, both teams would have made the playoffs, while the Steelers’ season would have ended.

And wouldn’t you know? The Chargers erased a 15-point fourth quarter deficit and scored on the final play of regulation to tie the game and send it to OT. Both teams kicked field goals in OT too to make it 32-32.

That’s when Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs, who is on IR, sent a perfect tweet:

We live in a simulation. I am convinced. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 10, 2022

Given how the game was shaking out, it’s hard not to agree. It felt like things were working out a little too eerily.

Of course, the Raiders got the ball back after the Chargers’ field goal to tie the game. They drove down the field and kicked a 47-yard field goal to win the game.

After sweating bullets, Pittsburgh is in the postseason, along with the Raiders.

