Steelers to make interesting change for game against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for answers on offense all season, and they are making another notable change for their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will call plays from the sideline rather than the coaches box on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Canada has called Pittsburgh’s first seven games from the booth.

A tweak in the play-calling process for the #Steelers tonight: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be on the sideline, sources say. He usually calls games from upstairs. Will now be in close proximity to Mike Tomlin and the players as he calls plays vs. the #Titans. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2023

It is unclear why the Steelers want to move Canada to the sideline, but this is not the first change they have made with their OC as they look to fix their problems on that side of the ball.

Earlier this year, the Steelers supposedly had Canada move to a more prominent role working with Kenny Pickett. The results have been largely the same, however. Pittsburgh ranks 29th in the NFL with 16.1 points per game. They have managed just 271.7 yards of total offense per week, which ranks 30th.

Steelers fans have been calling for Canada to be fired all season. It seems like head coach Mike Tomlin is trying everything to get more out of the assistant coach, so moving Canada to the sideline may be the latest tactic.