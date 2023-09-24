Steelers reportedly make surprising move with OC Matt Canada

Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans want to see offensive coordinator Matt Canada fired, but it appears the team is taking the opposite approach.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are planning to have Canada take on a more prominent role working with quarterback Kenny Pickett. Canada will continue to call plays while also working with Pickett directly on a daily basis.

Sources: The #Steelers are moving

OC Matt Canada to a more prominent role working with QB Kenny Pickett. Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis. The 51-year-old was hired in 2020 as QBs coach, and then promoted to… pic.twitter.com/5eWIQI4T6P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023

Canada began with the Steelers as a quarterbacks coach in 2020. The Steelers reportedly believe he can have a positive impact on Pickett if he works more closely with the second-year quarterback.

The Steelers have not looked good on offense through two games. They needed two defensive touchdowns to secure a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Even with their team leading late, Steelers fans began chanting for Canada to be fired.

When asked this week what he can do to improve Pittsburgh’s struggling offense, Canada offered a somewhat troubling response.

Tomlin obviously still believes in Canada. That could change in the coming weeks, but it sounds like the OC is being given every opportunity to prove he can turn things around for a struggling offense.