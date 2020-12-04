Steelers OC has hilarious quote about young WRs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably the best group of young wide receivers in the NFL, and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner seems to enjoy coaching them. Sometimes, however, they can be a little bit tough to control.

Fichtner delivered one of the best quotes of the year on Friday while discussing the challenges of keeping receivers focused during their first few seasons in the NFL. He said they’re “like a fart in a skillet.”

Randy Fichtner, describing his young receivers: “In their beginning years, they’re like a fart in a skillet. They’re just bouncing around everywhere. Like popcorn.”#FartInASkillet pic.twitter.com/Zj6QtYb4JQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 4, 2020

You can’t ask for a better description than that.

Pittsburgh’s top three receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — all have more than 500 yards receiving this season. Johnson, who turned 24 back in July, is the oldest of the bunch. That gives the Steelers unlimited potential at the position, but you can understand why it also presents challenges for Fichtner at times.

Fichtner has had some odd explanations for decisions he has made in the past, but we can’t think of anything more colorful than comparing your receiving corps to a “fart in a skillet.” We need to get this man in front of the microphone more often.