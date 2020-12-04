 Skip to main content
Friday, December 4, 2020

Steelers OC has hilarious quote about young WRs

December 4, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably the best group of young wide receivers in the NFL, and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner seems to enjoy coaching them. Sometimes, however, they can be a little bit tough to control.

Fichtner delivered one of the best quotes of the year on Friday while discussing the challenges of keeping receivers focused during their first few seasons in the NFL. He said they’re “like a fart in a skillet.”

You can’t ask for a better description than that.

Pittsburgh’s top three receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — all have more than 500 yards receiving this season. Johnson, who turned 24 back in July, is the oldest of the bunch. That gives the Steelers unlimited potential at the position, but you can understand why it also presents challenges for Fichtner at times.

Fichtner has had some odd explanations for decisions he has made in the past, but we can’t think of anything more colorful than comparing your receiving corps to a “fart in a skillet.” We need to get this man in front of the microphone more often.

