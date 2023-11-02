Steelers OC Matt Canada making change for Week 9 game

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is making a change for the team’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Canada will be down on the field for the game rather than up in the booth. Offensive coordinators are often up in a booth by the press box area so that they can see the entire field. But Canada is moving down to the sideline, which the team figures will improve communication between Canada and the players.

Steelers OC Matt Canada will be on the field tonight instead of his usual spot in the booth, source confirms. Should allow for more fluid communication with Kenny Pickett and the offense during the game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 2, 2023

The Steelers’ offense has been a big source of frustration for the team’s fans all season.

Though the team entered Week 9 with a 4-3 record, their 16.1 points per game placed them 29th of 32 teams.

Canada has been called out for having some obvious playcalling tendencies and formation tells, among other issues.

this Matt Canada situation is way worse than I initially expected so I forced myself to write about it yes, they played tough defenses but it's not the results that are most concerning it's the process and it's worse than I thought READ: https://t.co/TnxUuA6WE3 WATCH: pic.twitter.com/gXZ6UOhIYJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 21, 2023

Having Canada on the field probably won’t be some magical solution that will lead to an explosion of 30-plus points for the Steelers’ offense. But Pittsburgh is at least trying out something new.