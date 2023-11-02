 Skip to main content
Steelers OC Matt Canada making change for Week 9 game

November 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Matt Canada looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is making a change for the team’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Canada will be down on the field for the game rather than up in the booth. Offensive coordinators are often up in a booth by the press box area so that they can see the entire field. But Canada is moving down to the sideline, which the team figures will improve communication between Canada and the players.

The Steelers’ offense has been a big source of frustration for the team’s fans all season.

Though the team entered Week 9 with a 4-3 record, their 16.1 points per game placed them 29th of 32 teams.

Canada has been called out for having some obvious playcalling tendencies and formation tells, among other issues.

Having Canada on the field probably won’t be some magical solution that will lead to an explosion of 30-plus points for the Steelers’ offense. But Pittsburgh is at least trying out something new.

Matt Canada
