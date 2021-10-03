 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 3, 2021

Steelers, Packers fans were so upset with CBS over TV decision

October 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

CBS Steelers Packers

CBS upset a large number of NFL fans on Sunday with their decision in the afternoon.

CBS’ national game for the second wave of games in Week 4 was Pittsburgh at Green Bay. Both of those teams have huge fan bases, and there is also a good deal of national interest in a game between the well-known teams and quarterbacks.

However, most national viewers were unable to watch the first quarter of the Steelers-Packers game because CBS aired the overtime of the Titans-Jets game instead.

Fans who did not live in the Packers and Steelers markets, and those without the Sunday Ticket package, were unable to see the first quarter of the game. Take a look at the reaction on Twitter:

And Pat McAfee did a video on it, dropping a few F-bombs.

The Jets got their first win of the year, beating the Titans 27-24 in overtime. But few people cared about the outcome of that game compared to the Steelers-Packers game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus