Steelers players rip NFL for postponing game against Ravens

The NFL has decided to postpone Thursday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and players are unhappy with the way the situation has been handled.

After the NFL announced on Wednesday that the Steelers-Ravens game has been moved to Sunday, several Pittsburgh players took to Twitter to rip the league. Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also took aim at the Ravens for not being able to “get their Covid situation together.”

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

As Smith-Schuster alluded to, this is the second Steelers game this season that has been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases with their opponent. The first was against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore has had at least 10 positive COVID-19 cases this week among players and staff.

Other Steelers players are just as frustrated as Smith-Schuster:

What a joke…. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

Eric Ebron was another player who blasted the NFL, calling the scheduling change “BULLS—T” (edited for profanity by LBS). Ebron also sent this tweet:

to talk about what exactly? how they keep F**in us. we had a week 4 bye cause of this, now the only time we look forward to some rest was after one of the biggest PRIMETIME games we no longer have. we keep getting screwed this year. https://t.co/926ImapBOO — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

For what it’s worth, at least one player on the Baltimore side seemed angry with the NFL before the game was postponed. You can see that tweet here.

The NFL has done a seemingly good job to this point of handling the COVID-19 situation. There’s no way to please everybody, but ultimately there have been no reports of huge outbreaks or players/staffers becoming seriously ill. Scheduling inconveniences seem like a small price for players to pay.