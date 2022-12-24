 Skip to main content
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

December 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Franco Harris at the Hall of Fame

Aug 8, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; Franco Harris during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game.

Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week.

Here is a video of their tribute.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also showed up in a No. 32 Harris jersey.

The Hall of Famer Harris was a nine-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers and helped lead them to four Super Bowl victories (including as MVP in Super Bowl IX). He is also fondly remembered for his “Immaculate Reception” against Oakland in 1972, one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

Harris’ death was unexpected as he was scheduled to attend Saturday’s game for his jersey retirement ceremony (which had already been set, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”). Though the ceremony is still happening, the whole day will now be significantly more emotional as the Steelers celebrate Harris’ life.

Franco Harris
